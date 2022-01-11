A Grassy Park ouma is pleading for help to find her daughter and two grandchildren who mysteriously disappeared eight months ago.

Bronwyn-Lee Theunissen, 32, a mom of five, was last seen on Eid and disappeared on her way to visit a friend.

Ouma Kauthar Cupido, 51, explains: “Bronwyn and her two sons Slate and Cather were living with me here in Grassy Park but her boyfriend Lorenzo lives in Blue Downs.

VANISHED: Mom Bronwyn

“She used to work at the Busy Corner butchery but she left her job after I had an epileptic fit and fell on my face.

“She wanted to care for me so she left her job to look after me and her sons.”

The worried ouma says on 14 May the family all had lunch together on Labarang.

“Later in the day Bronwyn-Lee told me she is going to her friend in Blue Downs but didn’t say who.

“She said she would be back tomorrow and then tomorrow never came.”

MISSING: Brother Cather. Picture supplied

Kauthar tried to call her but she could not be reached: “It was just ringing until it went to voicemail.

“I went to report the three of them missing and until today the police have been unable to find her.

“They traced the boyfriend’s family who said they have not seen her at all.”

Kauthar, who has been mostly bedridden after an operation on her knee, adds: “Bronwyn is not the type of child that is unreachable – if she intends on sleeping out, she will always message me.

DISAPPEARED: Son Slate. Picture supplied

“As a mother, my instinct tells me something bad must have happened to her because her disappearance makes no sense.”

If you have information, call Sergeant Kleynhans on 071 880 3930.

[email protected]