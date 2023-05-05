An alleged car skelm from Grassy Park is set to appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Friday after he was busted by cops. Police spokesperson Wynita Kleinsmith said the 27-year-old man tried to convince cops that the Mazda bakkie belonged to him, despite not having any ownership papers.

“On Wednesday shortly before 6pm, the Crime Prevention Unit [CPU] received information about a vehicle being stripped at a property in Heron Close. On arrival, officers questioned the owner of the property, who informed them that the 27-year-old suspect who lives down the street had brought the vehicle there.” Kleinsmith explained that when questioned, the suspect kept insisting the bakkie belonged to him but suspicious officers decided to investigate further. RETRIEVED: The suspected stolen Mazda bakkie. “He claimed that it was his bakkie but could not produce any ownership papers for the vehicle. The officers investigated further and it was later established that the bakkie was stolen at a block of flats in Grassy Park last month.

“At the time, the complainant explained to officers that he arrived at the flats to do painting work. He locked his bakkie and left to do the job but when he came out it was gone.” Kleinsmith said the owner submitted video footage which shows three men breaking into and stealing the bakkie. “The suspect was arrested and will appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Friday on charges of possession of a stolen motor vehicle.