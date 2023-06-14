WARNING: Video contains footage which may upset sensitive readers. A family renting a plek in Balvenie Avenue, Elsies River are having a [email protected] time as they claim that sewage floods their home, but their landlord refuses to assist them.

Letitia Theodore and her family have been renting the apartment since 2019 and every three months, their toilet starts overflowing – the most recent incident was on Saturday. “I went to the toilet to go pee, I wasn’t even near the toilet when I saw these goetes flowing out by the toilet,” Letitia says. “I just started shouting and asked them to come help because the bathroom was flooded, I had to throw away so many towels and clothes that I used to clean up.

“The landlord says I need to fix it myself or else we need to clear his place.” Letitia stays on the ground floor and believes the tenants above contribute to the problem. She said a plumber came to assess the situation and quoted her R15 000 to fix alles.

“The landlord told us to read our contract but we don’t even have a copy of the new contract, we walk around with masks and my kids sleep with masks because of the smell.” UPSET: Letitia Theodore In response, landlord David Baadjies said: “The contract was renewed and it states they need to get a plumber and clean their mess.” Councillor Zahid Badroodien added: “The City has investigated this matter and has determined that the problem occurred on private property.