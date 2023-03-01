The Animal Welfare Society of SA is looking for the culprits responsible for the gruesome death of three dogs who were doused with acid. According to the organisation’s spokesperson Allan Perrins, the dogs’ owner Masixole Mofu, his girlfriend and their three honde were recently evicted from their home in Tambo Village near Manenberg and have been living in a nearby drain.

“A few days ago workers allegedly arrived to clean and disinfect the drain which meant that the family and their pets needed to move,” Allan said. “It appears as though Mr Mofu resisted their efforts and attempts to dispose of his belongings. Allan Perrins “It is then alleged that the workers threw heavy-duty drain cleaner [either hydrochloric or sulphuric acid] at the dogs. causing them life- threatening injuries.

“Two of the dogs eventually succumbed to their painful burns and the third dog was admitted by a local Community Champion. “Her prognosis was hopeless and it was decided to humanely put an end to her pain and suffering. “We recovered the two partially decomposed bodies from the front yard of the Tambo Village property they once called home,” Perrins added.

SITE: The scene of dogs’ tragic end. According to Erna Maas, a community worker who found the dogs and took them to the AWS, she was flagged down by Mofu’s brother. “I help people in the townships to sterilise their dogs and take them to animal welfare. The young boy said his brother’s dogs were thrown with acid, two were dead and one was still what he thought was OK,” Maas explained. “I was very distraught to see the poor dogs, it was too terrible and I took the one that was still alive and went straight to animal welfare in hopes to try and save it, but the injuries were too severe and the poor dog was put to sleep.”

GRUESOME SIGHT: One of three dogs allegedly thrown with heavy-duty drain cleaner and left for dead in a Delft drain. Picture supplied According to Erna, Mofu’s brother said it was “council workers” who threw acid on the honde. However, the only eye witness is the owner but he is nowhere to be found. The City of Cape Town said it received no confirmation on the incident and therefore couldn’t respond.