*WARNING: Story contains images which may upset sensitive readers.

A woman jumped out of a speeding cab after the driver allegedly tried to kidnap her.

Avuyile Adonis, 25, says she booked the InDriver e-hailing taxi on Monday morning around 7am.

She was travelling with her friend from Belhar to Khayelitsha.

“I had been visiting my friends and was on my way home to Ilitha Park because I had to be at work. And when we got in front of my home, I paid the driver with a R200 note and he said it looks fake,” she explains.

“My friend was on the way to the house to open, so she could get money to pay him.”

She says she remained in the car, a light blue Toyota Corolla, so the driver wouldn’t think they were running away.

“The driver said that he was going to drive off with me and he really did that.

“I was sitting in the backseat, so when he drove, I opened the door and jumped out,” the shaken woman explains.

“My head hit the ground and I have bruises and abrasions on my legs and arms.”

BRUISED: Abrasions and cuts on feet

She says she jumped because she feared she would be raped and killed.

“I didn’t know where he was taking me and what he would have done with me.

“I didn’t want to find out, I just want people to be aware of the incident and to be careful when using the service.”

InDriver says they are aware of the incident and an internal investigation is underway.

“We are conducting a check on this incident.

INVESTIGATED: InDriver trip

“We will take the necessary measures and are ready to provide assistance to the police in the investigation.

InDriver says their app has an alarm button, which can be used to alert police and loved ones.

Police spokesman Sergeant Wesley Twigg says a reckless and negligent driving case was opened for investigation: “No arrest has been made.”

