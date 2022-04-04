An elderly Khayelitsha woman and her three grandchildren have all tragically died in a fire at their home in Makhaza on Saturday morning.

Sharai Nyabadza, 69, along with Munashe, 12, Anotidaishe, 5, and nine-month-old Takundanashe were overcome by the thick smoke.

Anotidaishe and Takundanashe’s parents Richard, 42, and Patience Magambe, 28, survived the blaze after their neighbour broke down the door.

Munashe is their niece who came to visit her ouma for the school holidays.

Neighbour Monwabisi Ntenyani, 29, says he was sleeping around 3am when he heard people shouting about the fire.

“We managed to break the burglar gate at the kitchen side.

“The lounge door was burnt and it affected the couches, nothing else was burnt, and I went in.

“The baby was still breathing and I took him outside, but sadly he died shortly afterwards.”

HEROICS: Neighbour Monwabisi Ntenyani. Picture: Phando Jikelo

He says he went back into the house and got the couple out: “After taking Richard and his wife, I went back to the house but I was told that the rest of the family had died.

“My sister said she and a woman went into the other bedroom and found three bodies.

“The grandmother was sleeping on the bed, the two girls were on the floor and they were cold.”

He tells the Daily Voice that Richard and Patience were coughing up blood.

“I am still shaken by the incident, I can’t get their images out of my head. I don’t feel like a hero because I couldn’t save everyone.”

Police spokesman Colonel André Traut says an inquest docket was registered for the four deaths while the cause of the fire is still unknown.

“The circumstances are currently under investigation.”

