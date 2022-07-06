Hundreds of angry Grade R teachers from all over the Western Cape on Tuesday marched to Parliament, demanding permanent jobs. The teachers say they’ve been on contract for years and are paid via school governing bodies, without access to benefits like housing subsidies and pension funds.

During the protest, teachers shouted “enough is enough” while one placard read “25 years signing a contract every year”. Stacy Danxa said she has been teaching for 10 years and completed a diploma in teaching Grade R at CPUT. “I pay tax but I am being paid a stipend. The stipend that I get I need to look after my family with because I am the breadwinner in a house of six,” she says.

“I have no benefits, I do not even have a house, I stay in a small one room shack but I call myself a teacher.” “At our schools, we are being undermined by the principals and other teachers because they say we are not teachers because we are teaching Grade R. We are tired of abuse.” Vyon Fortuin has been teaching for 31 years but says she has no pension fund and all she can look forward to upon retirement is the Unemployed Insurance fund (UIF).

“We are known as klein skooltjie but we are laying the foundation for the children and develop them holistically, so without us they can do nothing but we are not recognised,” she said. Kerry Mauchline, spokesperson to Western Cape Education Minister David Maynier, said they were unable to respond to the teachers’ plight. “The practitioners are not employees of the department,” she said.