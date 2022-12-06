The unsolvable question on the Grade 12 maths paper 2 exam will be excluded from the marking process. Department of Basic Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said the paper will now be marked out of 143 and the mark will be upscaled to 150.

The decision comes after there was an apparent error in the paper, which sparked an outcry as teachers and pupils wysed that something was wrong with question five – a trigonometry vraag for seven marks. After the outcry, exams quality assurer Umalusi appointed a panel to probe what led to the exclusion of the unsolvable question. Meanwhile, the department has extended the writing of the national senior certificate exams to December 8 due to disruptions that took place.