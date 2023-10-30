A Grade 11 schoolboy was arrested on Friday after he was found to be in possession of a gun at school. Law Enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason says the 17-year-old, who attends a high school in Nyanga, was charged with being in possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition.

“A Law Enforcement School Resource officer stationed at the school was on duty when a male learner who was brought to his office immediately started running away from him when he saw him. “He gave chase through the school grounds and saw him enter a classroom and swap bags,” Dyason says. He says when the learner was confronted about why he ran, the boy claimed the bag he dropped was not his.

The officer opened the bag and found a 38 Special Taurus revolver firearm with two live rounds in the bag. Dyason says the boy’s parents were called and he was taken to Nyanga SAPS where he was charged. Education activist and founder of Parents for Equal Education SA (PEESA), Vanessa le Roux, says the arrest is another indication that foundation work needs to be done at schools.