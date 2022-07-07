After months of searching for a bone marrow donor, little Gracelyn “Gracey” Green from Atlantis finally found her match. One-year-old Gracey was diagnosed with juvenile myelomonocytic leukaemia (JMML) in August last year – a rare cancer of the blood that affects children, and her only chance of survival is a stem cell transplant.

According to the South African Bone Marrow Registry (SABMR), the chances of finding a match is 1 in 100 000 and the odds were even greater for Gracey – around 1 in 400 000 – due to the lack of donors of colour on the registry. Patients are more likely to find a match within their own ethnic grouping. While relatives try to be strong for Gracey, the family have had to endure more heartache than most, and the little girl’s diagnosis has made them even more determined not to lose her.

On June 4, 2021, Gracey’s mother, Shanique Green, 20, and three others perished when their family home was gutted by a fire. Gracey was only five months old at the time. BRAVE: Little Gracelyn with her late mother Shanique The brave young mom managed to hand Gracey to someone through the window as she went back into the home to try to save a relative.

Speaking to IOL, Gracey’s aunt, Lizel Solomons, said they were elated to find out her niece had found a match, after five donor drives. Initially, she said the transplant had to take place in June, but due to Gracey not being well, it was pushed back. “Gracelyn became ill with anaemia and high heart rates, fever spikes and low counts, so the transplant was pushed back,” she says.

ELATED: Aunty Liezel and Gracey According to Jane Ward, deputy director for the SABMR, the donor was found in the US. “The South African Bone Marrow Registry can confirm that a donor cord blood unit has been found in the US for Gracey, funded through our Patient Assistance Programme (PAP). “The PAP was established by the SABMR in 2018 to financially assist families who cannot afford donor-related costs.”