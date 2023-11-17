The City of Cape Town has urged beachgoers to stay away from certain parts of Gordon’s Bay beach following a red tide. Patches of red started appearing in the water on Wednesday, accompanied by the smell of rot.

Mayco member for Spatial Planning and Environment, Eddie Andrews, says the red tide is common this time of the year. Andrews says: “The red tide is a normal part of our coastal environment and processes.” AVOID: Patches of red appeared on Wednesday. Picture: Facebook/Anirie Taljaardt. A red tide is the common term used for a harmful algal bloom which is caused by a rapid growth of algae that sees the water change colour.

Andrews says that residents should avoid swimming in this red water or consuming any of the sea life from the area. Andrews explains: “No one should eat or consume shellfish [mussels, etc], where there has been a red tide. “Swimming during a red tide is possible, although the City does not recommend it.