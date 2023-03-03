A GoodHope FM competition winner claims the radio station is keeping her on a lyntjie with her prize money after winning R1000 on 30 November 2022. Stacey Overmeyer, 35 said she was told payment would take in six weeks time but says she never received anything.

“The competition I entered was to say where you can download the SABC app from and I was the first one to answer correctly and they called me back. “They said I needed to download the app and register in order to qualify for the R1000. ASK: Texts to GHFM. “Live on the show they called me back and broadcast that I am the winner of the R1000 so I sent my details. I was told it takes six weeks for them to make the payment, I thought ok cool, January money is tight so the R1000 will come in handy.”

Stacey said she kept following up with emails and phone calls but got ignored. She says after threatening to expose the station on social media, GHFM offered her an ‘apology’ prize. “I was offered to attend their launch with three of my friends for a VIP experience but we were not even allowed to go upstairs where the VIP’s are. I was assured that I would be paid by mid February but still no money.”

She adds: “I was told the head of SABC marketing will be in touch with me but he hasn’t called me yet. I am always listening to the radio station in the morning, at work, it’s a good vibe and it’s not about the money but why do I have to wait so long. It’s disappointing.” JD Mostert, Good Hope FM's Business Manager, said there was an “admistrative error”. “Thank you for making us aware of this. The team has advised that it was an administrative error on the station’s part.