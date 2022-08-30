A good Samaritan, who became known for giving a homeless oupa a makeover two years ago, is now not only inspiring those living on the street but also bandiete and drug addicts. Phinius Sebatsane has continued to assist others through his foundation called Rea Thusana.

“The foundation focuses on helping homeless people, abused women, single moms and now also includes counselling prisoners,” he explains. The 34-year-old says although prison is said to be a correctional facility, it doesn’t help end the cycle of violence, drug addiction, or gangsterism. “We do one on one and group sessions which focus on mental illness, trauma and addiction because Pollsmoor does not help people rehabilitate, so we try to help them heal.”

MISSION: Organisation outside Pollsmoor Prison Phinius has also paired with other NGOs, including New Beginnings in Manenberg. “We are there to prepare the guys for when they come out [of jail].” The good Samaritan appeared in the Daily Voice in 2020 when he gave a homeless man a fresh haircut and shave on the corner of Prince George Drive and Hyde Road near Parkwood.

This was after the homeless man, Uncle Calvin, had been paint-bombed by naughty laaities on Guy Fawkes day. At the time, Uncle Calvin said he felt better being alone, even if that means he’s on the street. FAMOUS: Homeless Uncle Calvin Phinius says: “Shelter is not the solution. Relationships are. Everyone needs that feeling of belonging. You can have a house but still feel homeless, lost, and alone in this world.”