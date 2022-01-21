Mitchells Plain residents are getting behind GOOD party councillor Saul Markgraff who is demanding answers from the City of Cape Town on the possible closing of two community healthcare facilities.

Earlier this month, City officials leaked secret plans for the closure of the Rocklands and Eastridge Clinics to the Daily Voice.

When the Daily Voice asked the City about fears that the clinics may shut their doors in June 2022, they confirmed a “process was under way”.

Yesterday, Markgraff handed over a petition to the Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health, Patricia van der Ross, outside the Eastridge Clinic.

“Mayor Hill-Lewis must tell the thousands of Mitchells Plain residents why they don’t deserve healthcare,” said Markgraff.

The GOOD party has been picketing outside the clinics for two weeks, and collected signatures from hundreds of residents affected by the news.

“Both the Rocklands and the Eastridge Clinics provide essential services to the community ranging from Child Health, Family Planning, HIV testing, Cancer screening and general TB inter alia.

“More importantly, the facilities have also provided Covid screening, and we are still in the midst of a pandemic,” said Markgraff.

Van der Ross said: “To reiterate, the Western Cape Government and City are currently considering how best to arrange facilities and resources to deliver a comprehensive healthcare services package in the relevant communities.

“This process will include community engagement to ensure healthcare services are designed around the actual needs of residents.”

She said this was in line with a January 2021 City Council resolution which seeks to transfer City Health functions to the Western Cape Government, which is the constitutional mandate holder for primary healthcare services.

[email protected]