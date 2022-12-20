The family of the 18-year-old teen accused of killing three of his family members in Bishop Lavis last week have blamed it on his medication. Cevyn Kemp calmly walked into the Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s courtroom on Monday morning for his first appearance.

He was reminded by magistrate Sean Lea that he has been charged for the murder of his mother Elmoline, 46, his 13-year-old brother Peter, and aunt Shireen Isaacs, 54. The victims were found dead on Wednesday morning in the backyard of their Nooitgedacht home. Elmoline, 46, Peter, and Shireen Isaacs, 54. Their bodies were scattered next to a blood-soaked white mattress, the women lying face down on the ground while the teen was on his back.

Kemp told the court he would like to appoint a legal aid lawyer to represent him. He also told the court that he would like to apply for bail, but after noticing that he had no family members in the court, Lea asked if there was anyone to post his bail. Kemp replied, “No,” and subsequently abandoned his bail bid.

After he was remanded to custody, his family arrived at court and said security had barred them from entering the building. Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court They said they wanted to pay for his bail but heard that he had already abandoned the application. “I’m his aunt and would like to pay for his bail. I know he was not in the right state of mind.

“He’s a good boy but the medication he is taking has changed him,” a woman told the legal aid lawyer. “We would like to find out if there is any way we can overturn the decision of abandoning bail. We were held up outside the court because the security guards said only one person can go inside, even his father couldn’t go inside.” She was told that the case has been postponed to March 16. Kemp will remain behind bars in Pollsmoor Prison.

The matter was postponed for further investigation and regional court screening. The aunt told the Daily Voice that they are all still in shock. “We don’t know him like this, he is a quiet and sweet child. He has a skin condition and takes medication and we suspect it has done something wrong to him,” she said.