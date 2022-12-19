Police are investigating after a homeless man was stabbed to death in Brackenfell. The body of the man, only identified as Kaperdien, was found in William Dabbs Street just after 6pm on Saturday.

He was discovered by security guards in front of a bottle store and they called an ambulance. However, the man was dead when police arrived. Warrant officer Joseph Swartbooi says: “Brackenfell Police attended a complaint on Saturday. Upon arrival at the scene near William Dabbs, Brackenfell Central, they found the body of an unknown man who sustained a stab wound. “The victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. The motive for the attack is unknown.

“Brackenfell police are investigating a murder.” According to Deon Matthews, who also lives on the street, Kaperdien was a good man who always shared his food with them. “Ek kan nie glo dat Kaperdien nie meer met ons is nie,” he said.

“Everyone here in Brackenfell only knows his nickname. He was a good person and he never had trouble with anyone. “When he had food he gave to everyone. “He was stabbed in the chest. All that we know is that he had a girlfriend who stayed along the N1 highway in Brackenfell.