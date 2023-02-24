The family of a Strandfontein businesswoman fears she may have been abducted after she went missing more than a week ago. According to the family of Town Centre manager Shireen Rasool, she had received threats before her mysterious disappearance on February 15.

They have now pleaded to people with information about her whereabouts to come forward. A family member, who for safety reasons asked to remain anonymous, said the 47-year-old mother of two was last seen at Town Centre. PLACE OF EMPLOY: Rasool is the Mitchells Plain Town Centre manager. “She was supposed to attend her weekly managers’ meeting in Cape Town, so she walked towards the taxi rank but was never heard of since.”

The relative said Rasool had dropped her daughter off at her older sister’s home earlier that day, just after 11am, and told them that she would be home later that evening. “But she didn’t come home, and that is unlike her. We tried calling her but her phone was off. “The next day we went to her workplace and they said she didn’t show up for work.”

The concerned woman said Rasool, who lives in Strandfontein, told family members about threats she has been receiving. However, the relative added that she did not have more information about the type of threats or where they came from, or whether they were work-related. JUST GONE: Shireen Rasool has family fearing for her life. Picture supplied Residents and business owners as well as community safety structures have been complaining about the rampant crime, drug abuse and merting at Town Centre for years.

The relative said: “We checked the mortuaries and hospitals. She is from Durban, she didn’t have friends here, so that is why we are so concerned. “We are fearing for her life, that she may have been abducted. “She is not a person who goes out, she is just for home and work, that’s how responsible she is.

“She wouldn’t just leave her children, she would keep them updated with her every move.” Veranique ‘Benji’ Williams, the founder of Faith and Hope Missing Persons Unit, said Rasool was last seen wearing a black skirt and denim and a blue top. WARNS: Veranique ‘Benji’ Williams. Williams also cautioned women to be more alert when they are walking alone.

“Always be aware of your surroundings. If your instincts tell you not to do something or walk somewhere, trust it.” Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg confirmed that a missing person case was registered at Mitchells Plain SAPS for Shireen. “The investigation into the matter is still ongoing,” he added.