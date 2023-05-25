A Malibu Village mother of four says she is lucky to be alive after an alleged reckless bus driver drove into her car. Jaylene Josephus, 31, claims the Golden Arrow bus knocked into the driver’s side of her Volkswagen Golf after it allegedly overtook two vehicles at the intersection of London and Wide roads in Malibu on Tuesday.

“I indicated to turn right as the bus was still a distance from me and next thing I just heard the impact,” Jaylene recalled. She said that the force of the impact nearly caused her karretjie to tip over. SCENE: Golden Arrow bus and the VW Golf. “The car stopped before the curb which could have tipped my car into the tree on the corner of the street,” she explained.

Speaking to the Daily Voice, she believes the bus driver could have killed her. “I’m super upset because my car is a write-off and it’s my means of moving around and I could have been dead and I have kids. “Imagine how they would have felt losing a mother due to a stupid bus driver who wants to overtake at an intersection,” she says.

WHIPLASH: Jaylene Josephus, 31. Jaylene did not sustain serious injuries but said her neck and shoulders are aching, probably due to whiplash. “Looking at my car this morning just showed me it’s a miracle that I could even get out. “Now I’m probably going to be scared to drive another car or drive close to a bus, or I’m going to have anxiety that could lead to depression,” she explains.

DAMAGES: The Volkswagen Golf was rammed into in Malibu Village. Bronwyn Dyke-Beyer, spokesperson for Golden Arrows Bus Services, couldn’t confirm the incident. “An incident with these details is not yet reflecting in the system, unfortunately.” Jaylene claimed that Golden Arrow should take people’s complaints about reckless driving seriously and either train drivers better or sack them.