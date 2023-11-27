The owners of popular Cape Town takeaways Golden Dish say they will rise from the ashes after their building was gutted in a fire in the early hours of Saturday morning. Mohamed Rafiq Parker suspects load shedding could have been the reason behind the blaze which destroyed the kitchen of the Gatesville dite joint.

Parker says while it is a huge blow so close to the holiday season, he assured his clients that they will try and get their business up and running as soon as possible. VOW: Owner Rafiq Parker. File photo He says: “We can’t put a price on the damage that has been caused, but it was excessive. That is the only branch that we have unfortunately, so our clients will have to wait for the building to be fixed. “We unfortunately can’t put a time frame to how long it will take to fix the building.

“It’s the end of the year, most factories close around 15 December. Possibly we will be running soon even if it’s not a full scheme, but we will try our utmost best to come back with the bang.”. “I think our customers are just as distraught as we are. The legend will rise from the ashes, God willing, very soon. “We thank each person who has been supporting us for the 54 years of operating and that means three generations who have been coming back for all the years and we trust they will be back.”

CLOSED: Blaze at Golden Dish in Gatesville early on Saturday. File photo: Leon Lestrade/ Independent Newspapers The Golden Dish was established in 1969, their first spot was at the corner of 2nd Avenue and Klipfontein Road opposite Athlone Stadium. Edward Bosch, spokesperson for the City’s Fire & Rescue Service, said a call for help was received at 4.47am on Saturday. He says: “The rear kitchen was completely destroyed by fire. No injuries or fatalities were reported. The cause of the fire is unknown at this stage.”