Golden Arrow bus commuters are going to have to fork out more money next week, after the transport service announced that it would be hiking fares from 14 March.

Golden Arrow Bus Services (Gabs) general manager Derick Meyer said with diesel prices skyrocketing in recent times, the company had no choice but to increase fares.

“Considering the current global unrest and the accompanying economic effects, it is clear that the South African economy is going to continue to find itself in a very difficult position.

“The diesel price has increased by 81% in the last 18 months and current projections predict that fuel prices will continue to soar. This has knock-on effects across our supply chain,” Meyer said.

“Where possible, Golden Arrow only implements one increase per year. However, we now find ourselves in the very difficult position of having to find the balance between what is affordable for our passengers and what is needed to compensate for unrelenting cost increases across our operations.

“It has therefore become necessary to implement an interim fare increase of 8% across the board as of 14 March 2022.”

Meyer warned mense that further increases might become necessary as the year progressed.

Passengers were advised to buy a GABS Gold Card and load weekly or monthly rides instead of paying cash, in order to make the most of their cards.

Weekly and monthly products are sold at a discount of up to 45%.

GABS Gold Cards, a one-off purchase, will remain at R35.

The new fares can be obtained from the Transport Information Centre at 0800 65 64 63.

[email protected]