GABS’ Derrick Meyer says: “Unfortunately, rising operational input costs, such as fuel, and a legacy of implementing fare increases that are much lower than industry inflation has placed significant strain on the company’s ability to provide the level of services that our passengers expect and deserve.

“In addition, contractual rates paid by the Government have also decreased in real terms. As such, we will be implementing an average fare increase of 2.7% on September 18. The pricing of pensioner’s products will not increase.”

Commuters are encouraged to buy the GABS Gold Card as weekly and monthly trips are sold at a discount of up to 45%. A Gold Card costs for R35 once-off.

