Sassa said news about its gold card being discontinued, expired or withdrawn from circulation, as claimed on social media, is fake news.

Sassa has urged its beneficiaries to ignore rumours circulating about its gold card.

Spokesperson Senzeni Ngubeni said its gold cards worked like any other commercially authenticated card as approved by the South African Reserve Bank and advised beneficiaries that the card was safe.

“The remaining funds will be kept safe on your card. Social grants payment funds can be withdrawn on different days throughout the month according to a beneficiary’s needs.

“The beneficiaries are reminded again that they can use their Sassa gold cards to withdraw money at ATMs or at retail stores or any supermarket of their choice.