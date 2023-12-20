The Thulani Dasa Foundation from Khayelitsha has turned one ouma’s frown upside down as they are hard at work giving her home a facelift just in time for Christmas. Nokemet “Ma Mambhele” Buca’s RDP house in Kuyasa is currently being renovated by the foundation that assists the elderly and those in need.

The pensioner, 63, and her eight grandchildren were living in terrible conditions. Ma Mambhele’s broken door. Picture supplied Her toilet was not working, and all of the windows as well as the door and roof were broken. Thulani Dasa, the founder of the foundation, says they intervened to provide the family with a dignified living space.

Thulani says: “She can’t afford to buy windows and a new door because she depends on her old-age grant and most of her grandchildren are still at primary school.” CHECKING OUT: Thulani Dasa. Picture: Byron Lukas The foundation, along with volunteers and the owner of Heddle Hardware, have been making good progress. Thulani says: “We have organised volunteers to help us make this dream a reality. We have divided the house to create a new room, so they could have privacy.”

BEFORE: Nokemet Mary Buca, 63, also known as "Ma Mambhele's" RDP house in Kuyasa, is currently being renovated. Picture supplied The house has been plastered on the outside and inside, and will now be painted before the new windows are fitted. Brand-new doors have been hung and the toilet has been fixed. After seeing the improvements, Nokemet expressed her gratitude. She thanked Thulani for always being there for underprivileged mense in their community.