An elderly woman has been shot while trying to escape from gunmen in her Gugulethu home. Nomawethu Maumau, 56, was killed on Friday morning by two unidentified men who stormed into her house looking for her son.

Her brother Mcebisi, 58, says: “I was at home drinking coffee when the two gunmen came and told us that her son had stolen a Toyota Avanza from them and they demanded the money they would have made on Thursday from them. “They wanted R600 from her and she gave them and they said they wanted more.” He says his sister somehow fell and she asked the shooters to pick her up.

“She told them that she wanted to pee and they picked her up and then she pretended to go to the loo. “She managed to get out of the house but when she got out to the street, one of the guys caught onto what she was trying to do and they went out by the door and shot at her. “She ran for a few metres and fell outside our neighbour’s home.

“When we got to the hospital I was called into a room by the doctor and he said that there’s nothing they could have done more for her.” SCENE: Gunmen stormed Gugulethu home Friday Mcebisi tells the Daily Voice that he asked his nephew about the stolen car. “He told us that he doesn’t know about anything but I remain suspicious,” he added.