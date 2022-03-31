Two men who were paid a cow and R250 000 to murder a 79-year-old granny have been sentenced to life in jail by the Eastern Cape High Court sitting in Mbizana.

Mzoxolo Mpanda, 27, and Mluleki Madikizela, 35, were convicted and sentenced for the murder of Ntombizodwa Kekela after her neighbour accused her of practising witchcraft.

The court heard the neighbour, Mhlanyukwa Msongelwa, 60, paid Mpanda and Madikizela, along with accomplice, 23-year-old Nathi Njilo, R250 000 in cash and a cow to have the gogo killed.

Njilo later switched sides and turned state witness.

The court heard that in May 2019, Msongelwa’s daughter-in-law died from natural causes.

He consulted a local traditional healer who told him Kekela was the cause of the woman’s death.

It was after this that he approached Njilo to kill Kekela and promised him four bottles of brandy as payment.

However, Njilo was unsatisfied with the method of payment and informed Kekela of the plans to have her murdered, along with the allegations of witchcraft.

Kekela reported the matter to the traditional leader who fined Msongelwa an amount of R1500 for labelling her a witch.

But, the fine did not deter Msongelwa’s need for revenge and as soon as he got his pension payout from the mines, he increased the hit money to R250 000 and a cow.

On the day of the murder, 12 May 2019, Kekela was attacked while sleeping in her home with her daughter and grandchildren.

Msongelwa has since died of a stroke in prison while awaiting trial.

Eastern Cape Director of Public Prosecutions Barry Madolo welcomed the sentence and lauded the investigating team and the prosecutor for ensuring perpetrators of gender-based violence are given harsh sentences.

