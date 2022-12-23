The Farouk Abrahams Goalkeeper Academy in Wynberg is asking for donations from the public after their facility was broken into – again. The esteemed coaching establishment, which has produced some of the country’s best male and female goalkeepers, was hit three times last week.

Founder and former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper coach Farouk Abrahams, 68, says his facility has become a target, especially during the festive period. “They think we are a supermarket,” Abrahams says. DAMAGE: A fridge was looted. “We get continuously targeted by certain elements. The Wynberg sports club is close to an informal settlement.”

He says the skurke cut a hole in the fence and stole the facility’s fridge along with other electronic devices as well as vandalised the plek. “There’s a lot of water damage; they waltzed in three nights in a row and cleaned out everything. “They broke into our office, and one of the containers. They also took about 40 balls and lots of other equipment and kicked down all the doors,” a hartseer Abrahams adds.

Broken door. Picture supplied He tells the Daily Voice that it’s not easy to replace the items that were stolen, so has encouraged mense to help them. “We are just a charity organisation for the kids with soccer and life skills,” he says. “It’s not easy to replace these things, that’s why we are on a fundraising drive to do what we can do. Any donations, big or small, will be appreciated.”