A growing global potato shortage, that has forced McDonald’s in Japan and Taiwan to remove chips and hash browns from their menus, could soon hit the African market.

South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported on Monday that Japan had suspended sales for its medium and large fries and was only allowing its customers to buy small-sized portions.

The limit on chips was caused by a delay in potato imports from Canada, with the fast-food chain stating the restriction was expected to last for one month, reports IOL.

In a statement by McDonald’s Japan, CEO Tamotsu Hiiro apologised for the restrictions and admitted the delays occurred due to the “impact of the corona disaster” on the global distribution network as well as to flood damage, heavy snowfalls and bad weather.

Meanwhile, McDonald’s Taiwan said “there is a shortage of hash browns in McDonald’s restaurants and sales will be temporarily suspended after they are sold out”.

HIT: McDonald’s Japan and Taiwan affected

The global shipping crisis has severely affected a number of sectors following various lockdown restrictions due to the pandemic, which was soon followed by an increase in consumer demand and a delay in production and manufacturing.

According to the Washington Post, South Africa’s leading makers of potato chips had issued warnings of the short supply of spuds while KFCs in Kenya have also run out of chips.

However, the chain offered its customers an opportunity to swap out the chips for other menu items.

“You love our chips a little too much, and we’ve run out. Sorry!” tweeted KFC.

