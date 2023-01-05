A community worker from Kensington is working hard to restore the dignity of school laaities, one haircut at a time. Young dad Cheslyn Steenberg has launched his barber campaign aimed at assisting 90 laaities from Kensington, Factreton and Maitland, to get fresh haircuts before schools reopen later this month.

Growing up without a father, Cheslyn saw how much strain his mother was under when schools opened each year to make sure he looked neat and tidy. A BIG HELPING HAND: Cheslyn Steenberg. He now wants to reach out to inspire boys to stay in school. “As a young boy I know what it’s like when your hair is cut and how lekker you feel.

“With the school year starting many of these boys cannot afford a haircut,” Cheslyn explains. “In this area the average price is R50 so I embarked on this project to help restore their dignity. Unknown to these boys, many of them have already been targeted by gangs. “The gangsters loom and see who sukkels and they go OK, this is soema the gunnetjie mannetjie.

“This is a small way that as parents and the community we can say to the young boys that we value them and encourage them to stay in school.” Cheslyn says the funding from donors will be used to purchase coupons at local barbers where the recipients can have their hair done. “There are no requirements. Any boy needing a haircut can come to me and get a coupon which will be valid for the entire month of January and we will keep records. We are reaching out to the community and business to come onboard.”