The State has called on the Western Cape High Court to hand down a life sentence to the Hanover Park skollie who shot and killed Gift of the Givers volunteer Ameerodien Noordien. Final arguments for the mitigation of sentence was completed this week after Adrian Carelse and Raydin Lekuta were found guilty of mercilessly gunning down Ameerodien more than four years ago.

Noordien, 19, was shot dead in October 2018 during a bloody gang war between the Americans and Ghetto Kidz gangs. GUILTY: Adrian Carelse. Picture supplied His death sparked widespread cries for police intervention and, within days, Police Minister Bheki Cele deployed his new anti-gang unit in the area and the duo were busted. It was revealed that Ameerodien was killed merely because he lived on gang the turf belonging to the Ghetto Kids gang. The duo were charged with an array of charges including murder, attempted murder and firearm-related charges.

But during the judgement, it was revealed that they were only found guilty for Ameerodien’s murder and the attempted murder of Riedewaan Samuels, 20. The duo were found guilty in April and the case postponed for sentencing. VERDICT: Raydin Lekuta. Picture supplied During proceedings yesterday, it was revealed that the reports were not completed and sentencing was put on hold.