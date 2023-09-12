The hartseer family of a Hanover Park mom who was shot in her bed is calling on the Wynberg Regional Court to hand down a harsh straf after her killer confessed. Relatives of Rashieda Brown, 44, attended court proceedings on Monday as they eagerly awaited an outcome.

The murder of the mother of six in July last year left the community puzzled, after she was found the next morning with a single gunshot wound to her head. Her death sparked an outcry as angry mense demanded justice for the woman, who worked as a member of the Mount View Walking Bus. Puzzling: The murder of a mother of six in Hanover Park last year. The Walking Bus are groups of volunteers who safely escort children to and from school.

Police arrested Nigel Abrahams, 19, for Rashieda’s murder and he made his first appearance at the Athlone Magistrate’s Court. The victim’s mother, Lameez Laatoe, 60, says they were informed that Abrahams had appeared in the Wynberg Regional Court where he confirmed he would enter into a plea deal with the State. “We went to court because we heard he would be given 15 years,” she says.

“During the court proceedings, they confirmed that he pleaded guilty and there was talk of 20 years but this comes down to the fact that they did not find the gun,” Lameez adds. It is understood that the sentencing was put on hold until Thursday for the State and the defence to reach an agreement on an appropriate sentence. EXPECTS HEAVY PUNISHMENT: Mom Lameez Laatoe, 60. Lameez says the lives of Rashieda’s six children were irrevocably changed after her death, and now the ouma struggles to raise some of them on her own.

“I have four of her sons by me and it is tough. On some days they are fine and other days they are not,” she explained. “I still have not been able to get a grant for them but Allah provides and sees us through.” The granny says the family want Abrahams to pay for his crime and call on the court to hand down the harshest possible sentence.

“The fact that they did not find a gun is irrelevant. He admitted he did it so he knows what he did with the gun,” Lameez adds. “The point is he took the life of a mother whose children are now being raised without her. “We want the court to give him the maximum penalty for his crimes. Until today, the reason why he did it was never explained to us.”