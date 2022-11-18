The heartbroken family of baby Caswell Frans have called on the Western Cape High Court to hand down no less than a life sentence to his killer foster mom. Sentencing proceedings for Priscilla Morris were brought to a halt yesterday due to the finalisation of paperwork relating to her guilty plea.

The foster mom from Vrygrond was busted by Muizenberg cops in December 2021 after her sister piemped her to cops to say that she had beaten the infant to death and buried him in a veldjie. Cops made the horrific discovery hours later and found the child’s bludgeoned body inside a sakkie inside a grave. IN HOF: Priscilla Morris Morris appeared in the Muizenberg Magistrate’s Court and abandoned her bail bid amid an uproar from residents, who demanded answers from the Department of Social Development. It was after revelations that the child was tortured and the social worker informed.