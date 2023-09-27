The ouma of a Ravensmead toddler, who was rescued by strangers crossing a main road on his own, is begging social workers to allow her to raise her grandson. Just a week after a distressing video of three-year-old Zhaundrich Daniels went viral on social media, his heartbroken granny says her pleas have fallen on deaf ears.

The little boy had wandered far from home and nobody had gone looking for him. In the clip, a woman is heard asking the kaalvoet child on De La Rey Road what his name is and where he lives, but he is unable to respond. He was taken to Ravensmead SAPS and social workers were called.

Ouma Denisia Ruiters 49, is gatvol of not being helped. She says the child’s mother, who is on drugs and sleeps on the street, and her son, who is the boy’s father, are only interested in “good times”. “In February this year, the child was also walking around and I was called and I just took him. I went to the social workers at Eerste River where the social worker, Ilze du Preez, told me it’s not their district and I cannot take the law into my own hands and I must give the child back,” the ouma added.

Denisia says when she arrived at the police station, she was told that social workers had returned the child to his mother. ENDANGERED: Zhaundrich, 3. “I couldn’t believe it! She should have been charged. The social workers are ignoring me and placing him in danger. He could have been killed, kidnapped or raped and nobody would have known. “They are irresponsible, the child would be safe with me. I am begging them to give the boy to me. It was his birthday on Friday and we have no idea where he is.”