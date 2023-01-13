An Elsies River woman is filling hundreds of hungry tummies every week in Epping Forest, Elsies River with her NPO Voed ‘n Mondjie. Michelle Raubenheimer established her NPO in 2018 and is appealing to the public for any donations to keep her feeding scheme active.

“I dish out food every week or every second week, as often as I can depending on how I get ingredients or bread,” Michelle explained. “That’s how I’ve been cooking recently because almal kry swaar and it’s a little swak by everyone so I don’t want to pressure anyone. “On Monday, I had my toy drive and a week before I handed out chicken curry, but now I don’t have anything to prepare except a bag of porridge and I’ll see where I can get some sugar.

STAAN TOU: Children and adults queue to get a hot meal. “I always tell the people anything that suits their pocket is welcome, such as rice, chicken, macaroni, blikkies goedtjies,” she added. “Whenever I get money I buy a lot of off-cuts at the butcher near me, because my pot is 120 litres and they often have nice specials.” Michelle caters for 350 adults and children with her scheme. She said that any form of donation – from clothes, shoes, dry ingredients, to toys and homeware – would be appreciated. “I take on anything and then distribute it to the people who need it the most.”