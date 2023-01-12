Her mom, Marilyn Petersen, 54, says she is Jamie’s full-time caregiver and the only source of income is her disability grant.

The family of a disabled girl is reaching out to the public for any type of assistance or donations towards her 21st birthday on 18 February.

“I have been taking care of my daughter all her life, she was born like this. She is on the adult diapers which I am liable to pay for because I don’t get them at the day hospital and it’s a bit expensive, she is also on medication which she needs to take three times a day because she gets seizures, so the pills help om haar lekker te slaap.”

Care: Mom Marilyn and Jamie Peterson

“I would appreciate any contribution towards her special day, cake, luxuries, cooldrink, anything. Her dad remarried although he lives close by but he does not come to see her often.”

“We are living in a council flat on the fourth floor. I am waiting to be relocated to the bottom floor because we need to carry her downstairs. She used to walk but she lost a lot of weight and is now on porridge and milkshake at the day hospital om haar optebou.”