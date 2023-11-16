The brave aunties and uncles from the Lentegeur East Neighbourhood watch, who risk their lives daily, were recognised by the Action Society, who donated shoes to them. Civil rights organisation Action Society handed over 53 pairs of brand-new veldskoene to the valiant members to thank them for their commitment to fighting against gangsterism and crime.

Ian Cameron, Director of Community Safety at Action Society, says members of the Lentegeur East Neighbourhood Watch inspire their organisation. APPLAUDED: Lentegeur East Neighbourhood Watch group He addressed the group, saying: “We are here to give back to people who truly inspire our whole team: the Lentegeur East Neighbourhood Watch. “Like soldiers patrolling a military base, these brave women and men have been putting their lives on the line since 2007.”

He says each of the members received a brand-new pair of colourful vellies on Tuesday to help them make big strides. Cameron adds: “Their worn-out shoes, sun-bleached uniforms and faded caps are a testament to their unwavering bravery to step up in their community, keeping the enemy behind the gate. “These shoes might soon be worn out from the countless hours of patrolling, but their dedication and love for their community and families will never be quelled by the hatred surrounding them. They walk the walk of true community heroes.

“We want to thank Vellie Boutique, Southern Africa Agri Initiative and Paarlberg Mahindra, who jumped in to make this special day possible. The 53 members start their daily patrols at 5.30am. TRAPPERS: Given by Action Society Naaseegh Titus, 45, a long-time member of the neighbourhood watch, says that he feels honoured by Action Society’s gesture.