Shocking details about self-confessed child killer, Jakobus Petoors, surfaced at the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday where he revealed how he raped and killed an eight-year-old boy.

The 55-year-old man from Tulbagh is charged with kidnapping, raping and murdering eight-year-old Reagan Gertse in 2020.

Reagan went missing during a party in the dorpie and his body was later discovered at a nearby river.

TRAGIC: 8-year-old Reagan Gertse was raped and killed. Picture: Supplied

Angry residents rioted at previous court appearances of Petoors after it was revealed that he had been convicted previously of raping a boy and was on parole when he killed Reagan.

The matter was transferred to the High Court where Petoors appeared before Judge Raadiyah Wathen-Falken, and where he admitted to the brutal murder.

In a statement read out by his Legal Aid lawyer, Petoors claimed that on the day of the murder, he approached the child and said he was going to the river to swim.

“He then asked to go with.

“When we got there, I told the deceased that I wanted something from him.

“The deceased wanted to know what I wanted and I told him I wanted sex.

“The deceased refused and I told him to sit at the tree, to pull off his pants and lay down, and he refused.

“I told him to be quiet,” the statement read.

Petoors admitted to grabbing the laaitie and forcing him to the ground.

He told the court after the rape, Reagan wanted to go home but he stopped him.

“I took him to the river and pressed his head into the water against the ground until he did not move.”

The state prosecutor shocked the court when she revealed that Petoors was convicted of sodomy in 1983.

According to his list of convictions, the father of three was convicted on two counts of sodomy in the 1980s and one count of rape of a minor in 2012, but only spent seven years in the mang before being released on parole.

He had also spent several years in and out of prison for various other crimes including escaping custody, housebreaking and assault.

The state has called for a life sentence, saying the defence team presented no compelling reasons for a shorter sentence.

The accused’s DNA was found on the scrotum and pants of the deceased and he had no option but to plead guilty.

Petoors was found guilty on all three charges and will be sentenced today.

