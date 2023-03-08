Cathy’s Helping Hands NPO in Elsies River will be hosting a Easter treat on Good Friday for the pensioners at the Old Age Cottage in Matroosfontein. Angeline Hendricks and her mom, Katriena Barle, 65 gave the ou mensies a lekke Christmas lunch last year and says they want to make Easter also sweet and special for them.

“We want to give them a well deserved Easter treat, we have our kids from the community who are going to dance and put on a show and give them a leka kerrie vis with a hot cross bun and a gift bag with something sweet like marshmallows or chocolate. A GOOD DEED: Katriena Barle, 65. “We would like to add a face cloth and a bar of soap, something they can use,” says Angeline. “We are planning to cater for about 50 people because some of these people don’t really have family who come and visit or spend time with them.

“They are so happy to receive something small that it makes it all worthwhile.” Christmas lunch The NPO is in need of any donations towards the Easter lunch such as fish, hot cross buns, marshmallows, chocolates and soap, or anything that can be added to make the day special. Pensioners Angeline adds: “My mom is a pensioner and I assist her so we try to reach out on social media for assistance, everyone is struggling so it’s understandable but we will appreciate anything we can get. We try to come together and gooi by what we can.”