A skollie accused of shooting and paralysing a seven-year-old Parkwood meisie has been sent to Pollsmoor Prison after abandoning his bail application. Brandon-Lee Baron, 27, made his first appearance at the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday as angry aunties protested outside calling for justice for little Nasiegha Williams.

The Grade 2 pupil from Parkwood Primary School was hospitalised over the weekend after being struck by two bullets in the back while sitting on a bench in her yard in Moosa Walk. Nasiegha sitting on a bench in her yard. At the time, her mom, Nadeema, 31, explained that after being rushed to the hospital on Thursday, doctors revealed that one bullet was lodged in her kidney and the other in her spine, resulting in the paralysis. The State prosecutor revealed a twist in the events which led up to the shooting and explained that there were three accused and three different cases.

In the first case, Baron appeared alongside Lezaro Vollenhoven and Shaheer Carstens for a hijacking case registered on the same day. APPEARED: Brandon-Lee Baron, 27. The prosecutor said hours before Nasiegha was shot the trio held the owner of a BMW at gunpoint and Vollenhoven tried to force the driver to escort the gang members. In the second case, Carstens was charged with attempted murder for allegedly opening fire on the victim in the hijacking but fortunately missed.

Magistrate Goolam Bawa had strong words for Carstens who interjected in court proceedings and made comments to the public gallery despite warnings. Bawa threatened to sentence Carstens to 12 months in the mang for being in contempt of court unless he kept quiet. The State prosecutor then revealed that after the botched hijacking, Baron fired the shots in Moosa Walk which hit Nasiegha in the back.

“The accused is a member of the Mongrels gang and is being charged with attempted murder and the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition. “He has been linked via witness statements and the State will oppose his release on bail.” GATVOL: Angry family and friends protest outside Wynberg Magistrate’s Court. Picture: Mahira Duval But Baron opted to abandon the application and stay in the mang for the duration of his trial as his girlfriend blew kisses to him from the public gallery.

The case was postponed to 24 May for further investigations. Outside court, Nasiegha’s teacher, Sineád Laban, said her classmates were hartseer. “She always helps out and always has a smile on her face. She is just brave and is always kind to others.