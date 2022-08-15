Police are investigating after a girl and a toddler were shot and wounded in separate incidents. The 13-year-old meisie was hit in a suspected gang-related shooting as she was walking to a shop in Delft.

Danica Stephens’ shooting came just three days after 15-year-old Aqeelah Schroeder was gunned down in The Hague near a huiswinkel, last Tuesday. SLAIN: Aqeelah Schroeder, 15. Picture supplied On Friday the Grade 8 Roosendal High School pupil was struck in the back during a crossfire while she going to U-Save. She had an operation on Saturday afternoon at Tygerberg Hospital.

Her ouma Rachel Solomons says: “When I visited the hospital, I asked the doctor what was happening and he explained they were going to operate on Danica’s back valves and under her bladder. “The reason she couldn’t use her leg was because the valves were swollen but the operation was a success. “It was three hours long and now they are waiting for the swelling to go down and then they will see if she can use her leg.”

SCENE: Cops at corners of Roosendal Ave & Delft Main Rd Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twiggs says: “The circumstances surrounding a shooting incident in Delft are under investigation. “Upon arrival at the scene on the corners of Roosendal Avenue and Delft Main Road, they found the injured victim who sustained a gunshot wound to her body. “The unknown suspects who fled the scene are yet to be arrested.

“The motive for the attack is unknown. Police are investigating a case of attempted murder.” Meanwhile, in Ocean View, a two-year-old toddler was injured in a shooting while a man was killed. Twigg says: “The circumstances surrounding a shooting incident Friday afternoon at about 5.05pm in Saturn Way, Ocean View, where an adult male was shot and fatally wounded and a two-year-old child shot and wounded are under investigation.

“According to reports the victims were walking in the road when they came under attack. “The adult male was declared deceased on the scene by paramedics and the two-year-old victim sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to a medical facility for medical treatment. “The unknown suspects fled the scene.”