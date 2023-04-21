An Ottery woman, who attacked and killed her girlfriend in a jealous rage, has been sentenced to 15 years in the mang after pleading guilty to her crimes. After nearly two years, Ashlyn Voss, 23, shocked the Wynberg Regional Court not only when she finally confessed to murdering Tracey-Lee Collins, 28, with a screwdriver and knife but also when she gave birth to a baby boy amid the trial.

The shocking case on 24 September 2020 saw over 7000 angry mense petition the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court to deny Ashlyn’s bail application. Tracey-Lee, who was a popular petrolkop, died in Groote Schuur Hospital as a result of her injuries. GONE: Tracey-Lee Collins, 28. At the time, her family revealed that the couple were only together for a few months and on the day of the murder, Tracy-Lee had received several calls from Ashlyn demanding she come to her house.

On arrival there was an argument between the two women, over a text message that Tracy-Lee’s ex-girlfriend had sent to her. Ashlyn attacked Tracey-Lee inside her car with a screwdriver and then went into the house to fetch a kitchen knife with which she stabbed Tracey-Lee in the back. Ashlyn fled the scene and was apprehended at her biological mother’s house in Ottery where she apparently had a car waiting for her to escape.

SCENE: Ashlyn attacked Tracey-Lee inside her car outside her home. Picture supplied She appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court where her bail was initially denied but later she was released on R2000 bail after winning an appeal at the Western Cape High Court. The case was investigated by sergeant Sicelo Bongashe and officially went on trial last year. Ashlyn arrived at her trial heavily pregnant and in January this year gave birth to a son.

According to court documents she pleaded guilty but claimed she was gesuip. The magistrate ruled that she be sentenced to 15 years in prison, of which five years are suspended. She will be serving out her sentence in Pollsmoor Prison in a special section for moms with babies.

USED: Ashlyn took a kitchen knife. Grassy Park police spokesperson, captain Wynita Kleinsmith, says the station’s management was happy with the outcome. “The detective went above and beyond to prove that the accused had viciously murdered the victim. “All evidence was secured and presented to court resulting in the accused pleading guilty. We applaud the detective for his hard work.”

INVESTIGATED THE CASE: Sergeant Sicelo Bongashe. Tracey-Lee’s mom, Patricia, says she hopes Ashlyn will reflect on her crimes in the mang. “I was happy with the sentence because every time I had to go to court I was sick (afterwards). “We were all shocked that she was pregnant but the sentencing was very sad.

“She took away someone special. Tracey-Lee was my daughter, my friend and the breadwinner of our family. “As a mother I can never explain the loss of a child whose life was taken so violently. “We miss her every day and now that it is over we believe she can rest in peace.