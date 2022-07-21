A 12-year-old girl from Eerste River has turned a knack for making a lekker cup of coffee into her own business over the school holidays. Leah-Angel Bauer, a Grade 7 pupil from Forest Village Leadership Academy opened Leah’s Drink ‘n Stop three weeks ago, to earn a few extra bucks.

Her mom Tamsyn Mouton says: “As a teen, she has needs and the school also sends a few requirements, so as a mom I got a bit flustered and told her that I will not be able to get everything at once. OULIK: Leah’s Drink ‘n Stop “I asked her what she is good at and she said I always ask her to make coffee or hot chocolate when family visits. As a joke, I told her to start charging us.” She adds: “I drafted an advert just for close family and friends on WhatsApp and within the same day we got a lot of requests.

“Sy is te oulik, she now has her own savings, and through the business, she is gaining independence and it is boosting her even more.” Leah received her first big job last Wednesday when she was approached by Apex Primary School Principal, Gino Overmeyer, to make hot chocolate for 131 pupils and teachers at the school’s winter programme. SERVICE: Leah’s big order from Apex Primary Principal Overmeyer says: “I thought, what better way to round up our winter school programme than to support a small entrepreneur.

“The service was excellent and the hot chocolate was delicious. I can only sing her praises, she was very professional.” Leah says the best thing for her is putting a smile on people’s faces: “My special ingredient is to go with the feeling and add a lot of love. ASSISTING: With her mom Tamsyn Mouton “So far, business has been going well, I have quite a few customers and I am enjoying it a lot. I was anxious when I got my first big gig, but it was fun and I enjoyed it.”