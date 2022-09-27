A meisie was left with a mes stuck in her face after a man threw a big kitchen knife at her. Six-year-old Chanica Ross of Bishop Lavis had a successful operation to remove the 20cm blade.

She was playing with her friends at a neighbour’s house in River Road on Sunday. An eyewitness, Abraham Davids, 50, says: “The suspect came to me and started fighting and accused me of sending skollies to his workplace. SHOCKING: Six-year-old Chanica Ross was playing with friends at a Bishop Lavis house. Picture supplied “He was drunk so I was not surprised that every time he drinks he comes and shouts outside my house.

“He then took out a knife and I moved away from him and then the next thing I saw was him throwing the knife in the opposite direction.” Abraham says the little girl was running around screaming with the blade in her forehead. “The weapon went in just above her eye and she was asking people to take it out but we didn’t,” she says.

“My other neighbour Raymond Scholtz carried her home and her grandma took her to Elsies River Day Hospital.” Chanica’s grandma Agnes Campbell, 59, says when they arrived at the hospital a doctor stabilised her and they were then sent to Tygerberg Hospital. “The knife was taken out without any complications and she is stable.

“I would like to thank the doctor in Elsies River who helped and also the people in the area who didn’t take out the knife, even though Chanica really wanted people to take it out.” Thankful: Agnes Campbell. Picture: Leon Knipe Abraham adds: “After the incident the suspect ran away, he jumped from yard to yard but was caught about 30 minutes later. “The angry community caught him, children, women and men assaulted him until the police arrived.

“And at the time the police arrived he was inside a house, he was scared to come out because he knew that he would be hurt again. “The residents were baying for his blood because this is not the first time that he did something like this. “He stabbed my brother-in-law a month ago, and this time he told Chanica’s father that he was aiming for my granddaughter but he missed.”

Police spokesperson Frederick van Wyk says cops responded to complaints about a fight in Don Road, Bishop Lavis at about 7pm. "The little girl was rushed to hospital and was admitted for medical treatment," he adds. "The 26-year-old suspect from Bishop Lavis was arrested on charges of assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm and attempted murder.