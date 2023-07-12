The family of a murdered schoolgirl from Taiwan in Khayelitsha were left shocked and distraught after her mutilated body was found just a few houses away from their home. Sikelelwa Mona, 18, is believed to have been given dop mixed with eye drops before she was allegedly raped by two neighbours.

Sikelelwa, a Grade 12 pupil at Intlanganiso High School, was found “not moving” by her friend at the neighbours’ shack on Saturday morning, reports the Cape Argus. Her mother, Chithiwe Florence, said her daughter was naked and her private parts mutilated. “Sikelwa’s friend came to fetch her on Saturday morning, saying they will come back shortly. A few hours went by, and the same friend returned, crying, telling us that she could not wake her up,” the mother explained.

“We found her lying on a bed with a piece of her private part cut off. “I asked the neighbours to help me carry her outside, thinking maybe she needed some air, but she never woke up.” The hartseer ma said when police arrived, they asked what Sikelelwa had ingested because her mouth was grey.

Sikelelwa Mona's family. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane /African News Agency (ANA) “When the police asked what she was fed, the same friend who came to report, directed them to a suitcase saying the guys took out a small white bottle from there and mixed it with her alcohol. On the bottle was written Eye-Gene,” Chithiwe said. The family and neighbours said cops arrested two men and two women who were in the huis with Sikelelwa, but they were reportedly seen in the area the next day. SAPS spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said cops arrived at the shack at about 2pm on Saturday.