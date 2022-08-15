Three alleged kidnappers accused of abducting and torturing a meisie from Parkwood are set to make their first appearance at the Wynberg Magistrates’ Court on Monday after being busted by Grassy Park cops. The shocking attack comes after the 17-year-old girl was accused of stealing tik worth R10 000 from the Six Bobs gang which resulted in her being lured by women to a pella pos where she was attacked with hammers and other objects.

Grassy Park SAPS commander, Colonel Dawood Laing, reveals that the teen is the cousin of Sieraaj Japhta who was busted two years ago while driving the stolen vehicle of slain showjumper Meghan Cremer. “On Friday morning we came into the station and found this docket and this girl,” he says. “She is 17 and is Sieraaj’s cousin. According to her complaint she was at home on Thursday night when Sieraaj’s girlfriend came and told her to go with her.

“They went in an Uber to Swallow Road in Phumlani Village.” DANGEROUS: Weapons used on the girl, 17, at two pella posse. Picture supplied He says as they arrived, the teen was taken into the pella pos run by the Six Bobs gang where she was questioned about stolen drugs. “They claimed she was the last person in the room when a 100 gram pack of tik was stolen.

“They attacked her over and over using hammers, chains and screwdrivers but she kept saying she did not know where the drugs were. “Along with the Six Bobs, was the girlfriend of Sieraaj and another woman who were working with the gang. “They then put the victim in a car and took her to another pella pos in Dove Road where they again beat her for hours until she lied and said someone else took the drugs and they let her go.”

Laing says the meisie went home and was taken to Retreat Day Hospital where she was treated for her injuries. PROBING: Dawood Laing “At this stage we are waiting on a full description of the injuries to her body from the hospital but on Friday morning we went to the house in Swallow Road where we caught Sieraaj’s girlfriend,” says Laing. “A few houses down we caught the second female suspect and the man who was involved in Dove Road also was taken.

“From what we understand they even threatened to rape her but one of the gangsters said no.” The trio will appear on charges of kidnapping and assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm while Laing says police are hunting for the remaining suspect. “There were about eight people involved in the attack but we are warning them to come forward because I will find them,” he adds.