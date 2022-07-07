A 16-year-old girl has to spend the next few weeks on crutches after she was knocked over by a car as residents scrambled to evade a shooting. Residents of Lindsay Street in Eastridge say a known gangster opened fire during an argument while another knocked the teen over just after 6pm on Monday.

Christina Cornelius says: “We do not know what the argument was about but it started the Saturday already and it was between a guy who is a gangster and an innocent family. “On Monday, the guy fetched his leader and that guy came and started shooting before he got into the car and drove away. They came back and that is when the man who started the argument knocked over the girl.” INCIDENT: Teen was shot in Eastridge. Picture: Junior Bester Speaking to the Daily Voice, the girl, who asked not to be named, said she was paralysed with fear as the Toyota Yaris sped towards her.

“I saw the car driving towards me and then I was on the ground. At first I did not know what happened but my family was around me and they carried me inside. I was feeling pain in my arm and legs,” she says. Doctors told her no bones were broken, however, she will have to wait for a week to check for any ligament damage. INJURED: Girl’s bandaged leg. Picture supplied Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi confirmed police are investigating a case of reckless and negligent driving with no arrests made yet.