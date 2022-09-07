A seven-year-old meisie has died after an alleged gesuipte cop smashed into their car. Klein Wardah Lindewal was in a coma for a week in Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, where she sadly died on Monday.

The cop has since been arrested. The accident happened near Watergate Mall in Mitchells Plain on Sunday, August 28, as Wardah and her auntie and their driver were on their way to Parkwood from Delft. Her hartseer uncle Mogamat Salie tells the Daily Voice: “They had an accident on the R300, there was a police van, the driver of the police vehicle was drunk. “The officer was arrested by the Philippi East Police.”

WRECKAGE: The mangled sight of the two vehicles after collision. Picture supplied He says his sister was also hurt and spent five days in hospital. “My sister’s hip bone was broken during the accident, she was discharged last Friday,” Salie adds. He says the mom of the Grade 1 pupil from Plantation Primary School in Lotus River was not ready to speak to the Daily Voice.

“She is in a state, she is really not doing well,” Mogamat adds. A leaked Saps report states that “sergeant Daniso” had been gevang by cops for drunk driving. His passenger, a constable, had minor injuries to the forehead.

“Drunk on duty full uniform driving SA16 collided with a Polo green in colour with four passengers in the vehicle. The back of the Polo was finished. The baby and the mother are critical in hospital,” the report states. “The police van overturned on the bridge of R300 next to Watergate Mall.” WRECKAGE: The mangled sight of the two vehicles after collision. Picture supplied Police spokesperson colonel André Traut has confirmed that the sergeant has appeared in court and the case has been postponed to February 2023.

“This office can confirm that a 38-year-old on-duty sergeant from Saps Samora Machel was arrested by Philippi East police members on Monday, 29 August 2022, on a charge of driving under influence of alcohol. “He was later released on a warning to appear at Philippi Court on 21 February 2023 for the blood sample results and further court proceedings. “Disciplinary proceedings are under way against the member at his workplace.”