A seven-year-old girl was seriously injured after she fell from a second-storey balcony from her Parow home on Thursday. The child was rushed to hospital after she landed on the windshield of a car which was parked below at a block of flats in Voortrekker Road near Stones bar.

Video footage of the incident was shared in WhatsApp crime groups, showing an active scene near the parking lot of the popular bar. Emergency services and several onlookers surrounded the area where the child landed. It is not clear if the child was playing on the balcony or if she was pushed. INCIDENT: Flats along Voortrekker Road, Parow. Picture supplied ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said emergency services arrived at 1.22pm to find Life Healthcare in attendance.

“It is understood that a [seven-year-old] girl had fallen from a second-storey balcony, landing on the windshield of a vehicle below. “On assessment, medics found that the girl had sustained several injuries and was in a severe condition,” Meiring explained. He said that the meisie was then transported to a nearby hospital for urgent medical attention.

“Medics treated the girl and provided her with several advanced life support interventions before she was transported to Tygerberg Provincial Hospital for urgent care.” Meiring adds that information surrounding the incident is being investigated by the authorities. “The details surrounding this incident are unknown, but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations,” Meiring says.