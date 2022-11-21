A seven-year-old girl who was visiting her family in Mitchells Plain has died in a fire. Tragically, the roof of a room collapsed on young Tamryn Rox Smith while she was sleeping yesterday.

Her hartseer cousin Jade van Schalkwyk says they don’t know what caused the blaze but it started in the lounge area. WRECKED: The ruined Beacon Valley house in Mitchells Plain. Pictures: Leon Knipe and Supplied “Tamryn was in the room closest to the lounge and so the fire spread very quickly and her room went up in flames and the roof collapsed,” Jade says. “And by the time people came to assist she had already passed on.”

Jade tells the Daily Voice that other relatives were injured while her dad heroically saved her sister and niece. “My father ran into the house to save my sister and her two-year-old daughter. “At the time he did that, the flames were really big but he took the chance.

LIFE IN RUINS: Cousin Jade van Schalkwyk pleads for any help. Pictures: Leon Knipe and Supplied “When he came out he was burned, and had inhaled a lot of smoke,” she explains. “Meanwhile, our neighbours helped get my sister and her baby out through the window. “The baby has burn wounds but she is stable at Red Cross [War Memorial Children’s Hospital], my dad and sister were also taken to hospital.”

Tamryn was in Beacon Valley to visit her aunt when the horrific fire broke out. “She arrived on Saturday morning and she was supposed to go home yesterday, and then this happened,” says Jade. “She lived in Delft with her mom. She was in Grade 1 at Sunray Primary School.”

Now, Jade is pleading for anything that could help to rebuild their lives. “We have lost everything and would like to ask anyone who is willing to help to contact me.” Anyone who can donate to the family, contact Jade on 067 693 7064.

City’s fire and rescue services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse confirms that responders were first alerted at 12.40am of a dwelling alight in Lotus Street, Mitchells Plain. “The fire completely destroyed the house and damaged adjacent properties,” he says. “Two adults who suffered smoke inhalation and a child who sustained second degree burn wounds were transported to hospital.