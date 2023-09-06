A parent from Gugulethu is upset that his son has allegedly been the target of racism and intimidation at Spes Bona High School in Athlone. Mzimkhulu Balintulo claims that his 18-year-old son, who is in Grade 11, was called an ape by a coloured classmate from Manenberg and after an exchange of words, the girl “went to get her mense” to intimidate his laaitie.

“On Friday, two young males with balaclavas came looking for my son at the school, this was before it started at 8am,” Mzimkhulu said. “They were driving a silver grey VW Polo with a CY registration number. “This learner is employing gangster tactics. My son informed the school during his lunch break at 10am, but they pushed him away and told him to report the case on Monday. “He had to leave school early out of fear for his life because he was scared that those men would come back and hurt him.”

Mzimkhulu contacted the school, but representatives denied chasing his boy away. “My son will not be attending school until we hear from the principal, but we went to court for a peace order so that both learners cannot speak to each other. “It is now exams for the learners and my son is missing out,” the pa added.

Western Cape Education Department spokesperson Bronnagh Hammond has confirmed the principal reported the incident to Safe Schools on Friday. “The school had requested additional police visibility around the school, which was arranged by Safe Schools yesterday while the investigation was ongoing. AWARE: WCED’s Hammond “The school has ascertained who the occupants of the Polo vehicle were and spoke to them directly. They had not engaged with any learners of the school and were the direct relatives of a learner at the school. They were not wearing balaclavas,” Hammond explained.