A skollie was sentenced to 30 years behind bars for the murder of a five-year-old girl and a woman in Atlantis.

Anthonio Booysen’s sentencing proceedings took place at the Cape High Court on Monday.

Little Cecelia Hartenberg and Melicia Classen, 34, were killed during a gang shooting in Gullhaven Court in Atlantis on New Year’s Day in 2020.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk says: “The accused was sentenced to an effective 30 years imprisonment for two murders, three attempted murders and the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition,” he said.

“This incident happened on January 1, 2020, at about 9.35pm when three gang members fired multiple shots at a rival gang member in Flamingo Park, Atlantis.

“Due to the events of the shooting, a five-year-old girl and an adult woman were shot and killed by stray bullets. Three other victims were also shot at.

“Three suspects were arrested and bail was successfully denied. Booysen was sentenced to a total of 68 years in total of which 30 years are to be served in prison.

Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant-General Tembisile Patekile had applauded the investigation team: “We hope that the family will find closure and that the sentence will serve as a deterrent to others who might consider emulating the actions of the accused.”

